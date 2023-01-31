Police hunt Wakefield gang who smashed house and car windows

CCTV footage of the three menWest Yorkshire Police
The three males arrived in a dark blue Vauxhall Astra

CCTV images have been released by detectives hunting a gang of armed men who attacked a house and two cars with golf clubs.

The pictures show three hooded men outside a property in Noble Road, Wakefield, on 27 January.

West Yorkshire Police said the gang smashed the windows of a house and two vehicles before driving away in a dark blue Vauxhall Astra.

Anyone who recognises the men is asked to contact police.

West Yorkshire Police
The men damaged a house and two cars in the attack

The three males are described as being of medium build and wearing dark coloured clothing.

One of the group is believed to have been wearing tracksuit bottoms, which had a light-coloured stripe down the side of the leg.

West Yorkshire Police
The incident happened in Noble Road, Wakefield, on 27 January

