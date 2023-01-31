M1 in West Yorkshire was closed southbound after three-lorry crash
The M1 near Wakefield has fully reopened after a crash involving three lorries.
Emergency services were called to the southbound carriageway between junctions 39 and 40 on Tuesday morning.
A passenger in one of the lorries was seriously injured and received medical treatment at the scene, West Yorkshire Police said.
The road was closed for about four hours and National Highways had put a diversion route in place.
The northbound carriageway reopened at about 11:50 GMT but the southbound route remained shut while police carried out a collision investigation.
