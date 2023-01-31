Kate brings early years campaign to Leeds
The Princess of Wales is visiting Leeds to discuss her campaign around the importance of early years development in children.
She is meeting members of the public and stallholders on a tour of the city's Kirkgate Market.
The princess will then take part in a discussion about people's own experiences of early childhood.
The visit comes as Catherine launches the Shaping Us project, described by Palace officials as her "life's work".
It aims to increase public awareness of the significance of the first five years of life in terms of the future physical and mental well-being of adults.
Explaining the importance of the campaign, the princess said: "Our early childhood, the time from pregnancy to the age of five, fundamentally shapes the rest of our lives."
The campaign includes a 90-second animation depicting how the development of a young girl from the age of zero to five is shaped by interactions and her environment, and will be shown in cinemas from Friday.
During her visit to West Yorkshire, the princess will hear what people think of the film during a meeting with stallholders and members of the public at Kirkgate Market.
In 2012, the late Queen launched Child Friendly Leeds, an initiative which encourages residents, businesses and institutions to make the city the best place for youngsters to grow up in, with the belief that the community will see social and economic benefits.
Leeds City Council said it had safely reduced the number of youngsters being taken into care, seen more teenagers going into education, employment and training, and better school attendance.
