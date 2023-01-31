Kate brings early years campaign to Leeds
- Published
The Princess of Wales has visited Leeds to discuss her campaign around the importance of early years development in children.
She met members of the public and stallholders on a tour of the city's Kirkgate market.
The princess then travelled to the University of Leeds to meet students on the Childhood Studies programme.
The visit came as Catherine launched the Shaping Us project, described by Palace officials as her "life's work".
It aims to increase public awareness of the significance of the first five years of life in terms of the future physical and mental well-being of adults.
Explaining the importance of the campaign, the princess said: "Our early childhood, the time from pregnancy to the age of five, fundamentally shapes the rest of our lives."
The campaign includes a 90-second animation depicting how the development of a young girl from the age of zero to five is shaped by interactions and her environment, and will be shown in cinemas from Friday.
During her visit to West Yorkshire, the princess heard what people thought of the film during a meeting with stallholders and members of the public at Kirkgate market.
The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Bob Gettings MBE, tweeted it had been a "huge honour" to meet the princess at the market.
Among those in the large crowd that Catherine spoke to were Maureen and Robert Turner.
"She asked us if we were having a good day and what was Leeds like," Mrs Turner said.
"We said it was 'wonderful to see you and love to you and William'. She spoke to me for ages."
Shirley Wainwright, 75, from Harrogate, said she made Kate laugh when she told her: "I didn't know, love, you were coming. It was a complete surprise.
"I'm just on the bus from Harrogate when I came across you."
One trader at the market asked the princess if her husband would be buying her roses for St Valentine's Day.
Florist Neil Ashcroft said Catherine had admired his flowers and he offered her a discount, before presenting her with a bunch of hyacinths.
"I suggested William will be buying her roses and she said, 'I don't think he will do'."
Catherine also told shoppers she would have to return to try the fish and chips for sale at one of the stalls at Kirkgate Market after a member of the public recommended them.
She said: "I'm going to have to come back another time [when there are] slightly fewer people around."
The princess also spoke to members organisations involved in Child Friendly Leeds, launched by the late Queen in 2012.
It encourages residents, businesses and institutions to help make the city the best place for youngsters to grow up in, with the belief that the community will see social and economic benefits.
"[Having] children and young people at the heart of the city and community here is really impressive," she told them.
After the market visit, the princess travelled to the University of Leeds and met students from the Childhood Studies programme, which focuses on a broad approach to early childhood development.
The princess expressed an interest in returning to study herself, telling students "everyone says it's never too late".
One student said she was looking at the role of outdoor play in childhood and Catherine had told her: "This is something I'm really passionate about".
She went on to discuss with the group her visit to a forest school in Denmark.
She also said she would like to see a study carried out into the impact of outdoor learning on the mental wellbeing of children.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.