M62 delays possible due to work on bridges
- Published
Motorists using the M62 are being warned of delays, as essential work is carried out to three bridges.
National Highways is replacing parapets on the bridges that carry the motorway, in both directions, over the A162 at junction 33 (Ferrybridge).
Work is expected to begin on Monday, running into late April.
The agency said there will be a mix of daytime hard shoulder and lane closures on the M62 and the A162.
The work will be carried out Monday to Friday, excluding the Easter bank holidays.
National Highways said there will be four overnight closures at junction 33 on the following dates:
- M62 eastbound - 1 February
- M62 westbound - 2 February
- M62 eastbound - 24 April
- M62 westbound - 25 April
All overnight closures will be in place between 20:00 GMT until 06:00.
Chris Dunn, National Highways' project manager, said: "While these improvements to the bridges are essential to create even safer journeys for everyone well into the future, we are mindful that this work, combined with other projects close by, may cause some delay during closures.
"We always strive to minimise the impact on drivers as much as we can. However, we apologise in advance to anyone who may be affected."
