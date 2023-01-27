Leeds St James's Hospital: Man in court on terror charges
A man has appeared in court accused of carrying a viable bomb to St James's Hospital in Leeds.
Mohammed Farooq is charged with engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, and explosive and firearms offences.
The 27-year-old, of Hetton Road, Roundhay, Leeds, did not enter a plea at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
Farooq was remanded in custody to appear at the Central Criminal Court on 3 February.
