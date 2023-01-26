Leeds: Pedestrian dies after being hit by tipper truck
- Published
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a tipper truck in Leeds, police have said.
The man, aged in his 40s, was struck by a white Renault Master in Blakeney Road, Belle Isle, at about 17:30 GMT on Wednesday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, West Yorkshire Police said.
Officers investigating the incident said they wanted to speak to anyone who saw what happened or the circumstances leading up to it.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.