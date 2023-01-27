TransPennine upgrade: No trains between Leeds and Huddersfield
Rail passengers are braced for disruption this weekend, with no trains between Leeds and Huddersfield.
Network Rail said that section of line will be closed on Saturday and Sunday, and then from 4 to 12 February.
It is to allow Morley station to be extended as part of a major upgrade of the TransPennine line, the company said.
Buses will replace some services. Passengers are advised to check operators' websites for updates.
Morley station will be relocated about 240ft (73m) from its current position to allow for longer platforms, Network Rail said.
A new footbridge, with lifts for disabled passengers, will also be installed.
'Long-term benefits'
Hannah Lomas, overseeing the project for Network Rail, said: "I'm looking forward to seeing the long-term benefits it will offer passengers.
"Although no trains will run through the area while the work takes place, we have worked closely with our train operating colleagues to keep passengers moving, with diversions and rail replacement services in place."
Network rail said the Trans Pennine Route Upgrade will provide space for faster, more frequent and greener trains, with more seats available for passengers travelling between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York.
Both TransPennine Express and Northern, which operate on the line, advised customers to check their websites before they travel.
