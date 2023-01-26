Stanley Ferry: Investigation after man's body pulled from water
A man's body has been pulled from a watercourse in West Yorkshire, police have confirmed.
The body was recovered from Stanley Ferry, near Wakefield, at about 12:40 GMT on Tuesday.
Formal identification of the man had not yet taken place, according to West Yorkshire Police.
An investigation looking into the circumstances surrounding his death was continuing, officers added.
