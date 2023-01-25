Leeds: Eldon Court student block evacuated over fire risks
- Published
Hundreds of university students have been evacuated from their accommodation after firefighters said the building posed "serious" fire risks.
Up to 300 students living at Eldon Court on Woodhouse Lane in Leeds were asked to leave on Tuesday evening.
West Yorkshire Fire Service issued a prohibition notice for the privately-owned accommodation on Wednesday, following an inspection.
The company that manages the building has been approached for a comment.
All of the students who were evacuated were offered emergency accommodation with their university, a fire service spokesperson said.
'Risk to life'
Deputy chief fire officer Dave Walton said: "The decision to take this action has not been taken lightly, especially given the resultant upheaval it has caused for many people.
"We had no choice but to act in this way after our investigations highlighted serious concerns and risk to life.
"The risks were so serious that it would have been dangerous to allow people to continue to stay in the building once these were identified."
Firefighters were called in after a survey of the building revealed several potential risks.
The prohibition notice requires the people responsible for the building to take action to remove the fire risks.
West Yorkshire Fire Service said "this latest situation" coincided with new fire safety reforms which came into effect this week which implement recommendations made by the inquiry into the Grenfell Tower disaster.
