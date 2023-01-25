King Charles III coronation: Pontefract Castle could stage screening
King Charles III's coronation could be screened at a royal castle in West Yorkshire as part of plans to celebrate the event later this year.
Pontefract Castle, part of the King's Duchy of Lancaster estate, could be a focus for the town's royal festivities.
Councillor Michael Graham, of Wakefield Council, said the site, which once housed kings and prisoners, was the "perfect location".
The coronation is due to take place on 6 May at Westminster Abbey.
Mr Graham said the council planned to hold a screening of the coronation, but the location was yet to be formally decided, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"I will say that the Queen, before she sadly passed away, owned Pontefract Castle and I think it has passed into the hands of King Charles.
"So, that is the perfect location to hold a coronation event, in my opinion."
Mr Graham added: "The last celebration we had that linked to the royal family had small events going on right across the district.
"Plans are not finalised yet, but it would be really good to have all our community groups doing that kind of thing again, because it is one big celebration."
Much of Pontefract Castle has been left to ruin since it was rebuilt in stone in the 14th Century.
It was demolished in 1649, but the remains and the underground magazine chamber are open to visitors.
The magazine was used for storing liquorice root, gunpowder and prisoners during the Civil War.
Pontefract Castle's royal links
- Built in the 11th Century as a wooden structure, it was inherited by Thomas, 2nd Earl of Lancaster
- The Earl was put on trial and found guilty of treason at the castle in 1322 after launching opposition to Edward II
- It became a royal castle when Henry IV took the throne
- Richard II died at the castle under unclear circumstances after being held there
- James I of Scotland and Charles, Duc d'Orleans were held as prisoners at the castle
- Richard III, while Duke of Gloucester, kept Pontefract Castle as one of his official residences
- Parliamentarians took the castle following a siege in 1649 and decided it should be demolished
Source: Duchy of Lancaster
