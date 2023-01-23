Idle shooting: Teenager charged with attempted murder
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after shots were fired at a house in Bradford.
Police said the incident took place at a house in Christophers Court, Idle, on 11 January.
The teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, is also charged with a firearms offence and a series of burglaries, robberies and thefts.
West Yorkshire Police said he was due to appear at Bradford Magistrates' Court on Monday.
