Khalfan Seif: Murder accused appear in court over fatal stabbing
Three men accused of murder following the fatal stabbing of a man in Huddersfield have appeared in court.
Khalfan Seif died on Sunday 15 January after being stabbed at his home in Springdale Avenue the night before.
Sahil Ansar, 18, and Amaan Ansar, 19, both of Springdale Avenue, and Wahaab Said, 19, of Broad Street, Sheffield, appeared before Leeds Magistrates' Court on Monday.
All three are due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday 24 January.
The men have also been charged with robbery.
A 22-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation, police said.
Any witnesses to the incident, or those with information, are asked to get in touch with West Yorkshire Police.
