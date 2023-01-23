Man arrested over attempted Bradford cemetery abduction

Bowling CemeteryGoogle
The girl was approached and grabbed by a man at Bowling Cemetery on Friday.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to abduct a teenage girl from a cemetery in Bradford.

The girl, 16, was approached and grabbed by a man at Bowling Cemetery, on Rooley Lane, at 16:20 GMT on Friday, West Yorkshire Police said.

A spokesperson said, despite the suspect's efforts the teenager managed to run away and is safe and well.

The force said a 47-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident remains in police custody.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics