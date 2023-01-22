Leeds hospital terror suspect to be held for longer - police
A terror suspect being held after an incident outside a hospital in Leeds will continue to be questioned after police were granted an extension to his arrest.
The man was allegedly spotted on Friday with a suspected firearm and suspicious package at St James's Hospital.
Counter Terrorism Policing North East said it was now able to hold the man until Friday following a court order.
Inquiries into the 27-year-old's motivation were ongoing, police added.
It was being treated as an isolated incident, Det Ch Supt Jim Dunkerley said.
The man was arrested early on Friday on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism contrary to Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.
The incident led to the The Gledhow wing of the hospital being evacuated.
Since his arrest, the man has been held at a police station in West Yorkshire and has been interviewed by officers, the counter terrorism team said.
On Saturday a Warrant of Further Detention was granted by Westminster Magistrates' Court giving officers until Friday to hold and further interview the suspect if required, they added.
"Extensive" inquiries were ongoing to explore any potential motivation, with the investigation being "large and complex".
"We continue to treat this as an isolated incident and there is still no evidence to suggest there is any heightened or ongoing risk to the public," Mr Dunkerley said.
"Nevertheless, the UK threat level remains at Substantial and we would always encourage the public to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity or behaviour to police in confidence."
