Holmfirth fire: Man suffers burns in caravan and barn blaze
A man was injured when a caravan and barn went up in flames near Holmfirth.
Two fire engines were sent to Deer Hill End Road in Meltham at about 05:45 GMT on Saturday, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
The caravan and building were totally destroyed in the blaze, with one "elderly male" suffering burns to his hands and feet.
Firefighters from Meltham and Slaithwaite gave the man first aid. An investigation into the fire is ongoing.
