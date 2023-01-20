David Nash inquest: Student 'likely to have lived' if seen in-person by GP
A law student who died after four remote GP appointments was likely to have lived if he had been seen face-to-face, a coroner has ruled.
David Nash died in November 2020 after developing mastoiditis in his ear, which caused an abscess on his brain.
Mr Nash, 26, spoke to a GP practice in Leeds four times over a 19-day period, but was not seen in-person.
Coroner Abigail Combes said the failure to see him meant he underwent surgery 10 hours later than it could have been.
She said the failure to arrange an in-person examination when he complained to an advanced nurse practitioner of fever, neck stiffness and night-time headaches in the days before his death was a "missed opportunity".
Recording a narrative verdict after an inquest at Wakefield Coroner's Court, Ms Coombes said: "On 2 November 2020 there was a missed opportunity to direct David to seek face-to-face care during his GP appointment that morning.
"Had he been directed to seek face-to-face or urgent care by the GP practice it is more likely than not that he would have undergone neurosurgery approximately 10 hours earlier than he actually did which, at that time, it is more likely than not would have been successful."
Timeline of calls to GP
- 14 October: Mr Nash calls Burley Park Medical Practice over concerns about lumps on his neck
- 23 October: Calls again and tells an advanced nurse practitioner about having a painful and hot right ear
- 28 October: Tells locum GP he has blood in his urine and is diagnosed with a urinary tract infection
- 2 November: Diagnosed with flu-like viral infection after phone conversation with another advanced nurse practitioner
- 2 November: Mr Nash and his partner make five calls to NHS 111 when his condition deteriorates. Later the same day he is taken to St James's Hospital before being transferred to Leeds General Infirmary for neurosurgery
- 4 November: Mr Nash dies in hospital
During the week-long inquest Ms Combes read a statement from GP expert Alastair Bint, who said a nurse should have organised an urgent in-patient appointment after the phone consultation on 2 November.
Dr Bint said he did not criticise the remote nature of Mr Nash's first three consultations in October by Burley Park Medical Centre.
However, he said he thought a face-to-face appointment would have led to the advanced nurse practitioner, who spoke with Mr Nash, admitting him to hospital.
On Wednesday, neurosurgeon Simon Howarth told the inquest he thought surgery 10 hours previously would have avoided Mr Nash's death.
