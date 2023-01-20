Khalfan Seif: Two further arrests in Huddersfield murder inquiry

Khalfan SeifWest Yorkshire Police
Khalfan Seif was found fatally stabbed at his home in Huddersfield on Saturday night

Two further arrests have been made in connection with the death of a man found stabbed at his home in Huddersfield.

Khalfan Seif, 33, died in hospital after being attacked at an address in Springdale Avenue on Saturday night.

West Yorkshire Police said a 19-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder.

A 25-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, the force said.

Google
Khalfan Seif died in hospital after being stabbed during an incident at his home in Springdale Avenue

A total of five arrests have now been made in connection with the stabbing.

On Wednesday, the force arrested two men, aged 18 and 19, on suspicion of murder and a 22-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The force added the 22-year-old has since been released on police bail, while the others remain in custody.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics