Leeds: Man arrested after suspicious package found at St James's Hospital
- Published
Counter terrorism police have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a "suspicious package" found outside St James's Hospital in Leeds.
A cordon is in place and bomb disposal experts are in attendance following the discovery outside the Gledhow wing, in Beckett Street, on Friday.
Some patients have been moved and wards evacuated as a safety precaution, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said.
Visiting for patients in parts of the hospital has also been suspended.
CTPNE said they were working with army specialists "to make an assessment in line with normal procedures".
A spokesperson said: "Due to the nature of the incident, CTP North East has deployed resources with access to specialist capabilities to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said it was working with emergency services to manage the incident.
Elizabeth Baines, BBC Radio Leeds reporter at the scene
The cordon is blocking the roads at the roundabout to the Gledhow entrance, with about five security officers and police at the scene.
They are turning around anyone trying to walk by while the entrance is closed to visitors.
More police officers are turning up in vehicles, with a fire engine at the scene and Army personnel dressed in camo gear.
Blocking the entrance beyond that cordon is a bomb disposal van.
Stephen Bush, the trust's medical director for operations, said: "Our wonderful staff are looking after those patients that have been moved to ensure that all their needs are met and they are being kept totally safe."
The trust said the emergency department at St James's remained open and people have been asked to attend outpatient appointments as normal unless contacted otherwise.
However, it said visiting for patients currently in Gledhow wing - which is home to departments such as respiratory, maternity and bereavement services - and Lincoln wing - which includes the hospital's renal and urology departments and intensive care unit - had been suspended until more information is available.
It said that access to the hospital would be though Almas Street or Gledhow Road.
