Leeds drugs: Three men arrested over £2m cocaine and MDMA seizure
- Published
Police have seized a "substantial haul" of Class A drugs with a street value of more than £2m in Leeds.
Officers recovered the drugs in the East End Park area of the city on Wednesday evening.
Three men, one from Leeds and two from Manchester, were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences, West Yorkshire Police said.
Drugs seized during the operation included 16.5kg of cocaine and 48kg of MDMA.
Officers said the arrested men remained in custody.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.