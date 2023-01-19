Walker and trainee guide dog rescued icy river in Sowerby Bridge
- Published
A volunteer and her trainee guide dog had to be rescued by passers-by after falling into a freezing river.
The woman, 66, fell into the River Calder, near Sowerby Bridge, at about 10:00 GMT on Saturday when the dog she was training slipped into the water.
Former lifeguard Luke Hartshorn pulled the exhausted woman out of the river, saving her life, according to West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Mr Hartshorn, 35, said the rescue was a "team effort" from a crowd of people.
After slipping into the water, the woman managed to stop herself from being dragged under by grabbing on to a tree branch.
A friend who tried to reach also fell into the water and had to be rescued, along with the dog, before Mr Hartshorn arrived.
He said the woman in the water "was soaked and looked exhausted" and he feared she might let go of the branch.
"It really was a spur of the moment decision as I took off my coat, top and boots and went into the water," he said.
"People have asked me if it was freezing - it must have been, but I was running on adrenaline so didn't feel anything."
A crowd on the riverbank helped Mr Hartshorn lift the woman out of the water and then pulled him to safety too.
Firefighters from Halifax and specialist water rescue teams from Rastrick and Bingley attended the incident and assistant district commander Chris Bell said Mr Hartshorn had shown "incredible bravery".
The fire service has warned people not to go into water to help their pets and urged people to keep dogs on leads near lakes, rivers, ice and cliffs.
Officers have urged people to call 999 in an emergency, including when people fall into cold water.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.