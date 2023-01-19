Banned driver jailed over Normanton hit-and-run death crash
- Published
A banned driver who ran down a cyclist and left him dying in the road has been jailed.
Lee Beevers, 27, was driving at 80mph on a 30mph road in Normanton when he hit Alan Tankard, 33, on 13 April.
He fled the scene and, in a bid to cover his tracks, torched the Honda Civic he had been driving.
In a statement, Mr Tankard's family said Beevers, of Normanton View, Normanton "will never know the pain and suffering he has caused".
Beevers was jailed for four years and eight months at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday having previously pleaded guilty to a number of charges, including causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and failing to stop after a road accident.
In a victim impact statement read out in court Mr Tankard's family said: "He left Alan in the road, dead or dying, whilst he covered his tracks in an attempt to destroy evidence of his crime.
"How he left the scene of the crash and showed such little regard for another human's life shows the type of person he is.
"He has taken Alan away from us and things will never be the same again."
Det Con Simon Marshall said Beevers' "driving, speed and behaviour on that day was beyond comprehension".
He added: "Despite being banned from driving and having no licence or insurance, he got behind the wheel of that car without any regard for any other person."
Beevers was also told he would be disqualified from driving for five years and three months.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.