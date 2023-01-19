Khalfan Seif: Three men arrested in Huddersfield murder inquiry
Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 33-year-old man who was fatally stabbed at his home in Huddersfield.
Khalfan Seif died in hospital after being attacked at an address in Springdale Avenue on Saturday night.
West Yorkshire Police said two men, aged 18 and 19, were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder.
A 22-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, the force said.
All three men remain in police custody.
Det Ch Insp Damian Roebuck said: "Mr Seif's family have suffered a dreadful loss and are being supported by specially trained officers as we continue to investigate his murder.
"Three arrests have now been made but we continue to appeal to anyone who was in the Thornton Lodge or Lockwood area on Saturday night and may have seen something suspicious to come forward.
"Officers are also looking for any CCTV or dashcam people might have to help in the investigation."
