Leeds fatal crash: Appeal to fund funeral reaches £17,000
The family of a mother and daughter who died when they were hit by a car are appealing for help to fund the repatriation of their bodies to Poland.
Justyna Hulboj, 27, and Lena Czepczor, four, were walking along Scott Hall Road, Leeds, when they were struck by an Audi TTRS on Monday, police said.
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
An appeal set up by Justyna's brother Mateusz had raised more than £17,000 of its £20,000 target on Wednesday.
Writing on the GoFundMe page, Mr Hulboj said Justyna and Lena were walking to nursery when they were involved in the crash.
Police believe the car was being pursued by a grey BMW 135i when the incident took place at about 08:30 GMT.
Mr Hulboj said: "Their death came suddenly and unexpectedly, the family is not ready for it, so they need financial help to organise the transport from Leeds to Poland and the burial of these two Angels to send these two beautiful souls away with dignity where they will know eternal peace."
A 26-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of two offences of causing death by dangerous driving. The 34-year-old has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.
A 65-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released on bail.
Police are appealing for any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage to contact them.
