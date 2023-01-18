Yorkshire snow: Weather warning as first winter fall coats counties
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been put in place as parts of Yorkshire experienced their first snow coverings of the winter.
The Met Office warned of slippery conditions, with freezing temperatures likely to cause some travel disruption.
It also warned travellers to take care negotiating icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
The weather warning would stay in place until 12:00 GMT, the Met Office said.
The wintry conditions caused some incidents on the roads across the region.
In North Yorkshire the fire service said a car driver had been taken to hospital in Northallerton following a crash which saw the vehicle flip and come to a stop on its roof after skidding on ice.
The service had to remove the windscreen of the car to free the driver, a spokesperson said.
In West Yorkshire, all three lanes of the M62 at Rishworth Moor were closed temporarily but later reopened following an accident which police said had caused "severe delays".
Meanwhile, Lincolnshire Police said they had dealt with "multiple collisions" in Baston due to wintry conditions.
The force warned: "It's icy out there. We are urging motorists to please take care and drive to the conditions of the road."
Early morning BBC Weather Watchers were quick to capture pictures of the conditions in and around West Yorkshire's Calder Valley and the streets of Sheffield.
The BBC's weather service said sleet and snow showers for some northern areas were expected to continue on Wednesday, followed by a clearer and drier night.
