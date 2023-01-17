Cows which trampled Yorkshire couple had no alternative field, farmer says
A farmer has told an inquest he had no alternative but to put his cows in a field with a footpath, where they trampled a walker to death.
Michael Holmes, 57, was killed and his wife Teresa Holmes is in a wheelchair following the incident in 2020.
They crossed a field while walking with two dogs on leads at Hollinghurst Farm in Netherton, West Yorkshire.
The inquest heard the couple were unaware that cows with calves were present further up a slope.
Jurors at the coroner's inquest in Wakefield were told of three incidents in the three months before Mr Holmes's death in which walkers with dogs on leads were chased by cattle in the same field, including one which left a man with serious injuries.
Giving evidence, farmer Martin Mitchell said he was "totally unaware" of his cattle being aggressive towards walkers before Mr Holmes's death.
He said he had been visited by a Health and Safety Executive (HSE) inspector after Netherton resident John Burgess suffered four broken ribs when he was knocked to the ground by the cows in June 2020, but was not told exactly what had happened.
"I'd been given information that he had been taken to A&E but I wasn't made aware of the extent of the injuries," Mr Mitchell said.
He said he did not know about incidents in July and August 2020 which were not reported before Mr Holmes's death.
The 69-year-old said after the incident involving Mr Burgess - three months before Mr Holmes's death - he had put signs next to the stiles leading into the field telling walkers to keep their dogs under control.
The inquest heard the signs did not warn that cows with calves were in the field.
Asked whether he had taken any other steps to manage the risk of cattle with calves coming into contact with dog walkers after Mr Burgess was injured, Mr Mitchell said: "We have no alternatives, basically.
"The cows have to graze in them particular fields."
Jurors heard the HSE has since served Mr Mitchell a prohibition notice preventing him from grazing cattle in the field where Mr Holmes was killed.
The inquest also heard evidence from Mr Mitchell's son Edward Mitchell, who called 999 after finding Mr and Mrs Holmes on the ground.
He said he rushed to the field from the farmhouse after hearing the cows making a distressed noise, and performed CPR on Mr Holmes, who was not breathing, until an air ambulance arrived.
Telecoms worker Mr Holmes sustained fatal chest injuries on 29 September 2020 and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mrs Holmes spent six months in hospital after suffering a spinal cord injury and fractured ribs.
The inquest continues.
