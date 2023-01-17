Leeds crash kills mother and her four-year-old daughter
Published
A mother and her four-year-old daughter died when they were hit by a car in Leeds, police have confirmed.
Justyne Hulboj, 27, and Lena Czepczor were walking along Scott Hall Road when they were struck by a white Audi TTRS on Monday morning.
West Yorkshire Police said the car was "travelling in convoy with a grey BMW 135i prior to the collision".
The forced added that three people had been arrested in connection with the incident.
A 26-year-old man and a 34-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of two offences of causing death by dangerous driving. Both remain in custody.
A 65-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released on bail.
Officers have renewed an appeal for any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage to contact them.
Flowers and a teddy bear were among tributes left by the roadside at the crash site.
One man laying a bouquet said he wanted to pay his respects despite not knowing the victims.
Martin Murphy described the deaths as "heartbreaking".
"I have a little boy and it makes me so upset to think what the family must be going through," he said.
Mr Murphy raised concerns about fast driving on the road - a major route into the city - and said he was frightened by some of the speeds he had witnessed in the past.
"It is such a busy road. I come down here regularly on my bike and the way drivers fly down here is shocking."
