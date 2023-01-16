Police hope watch and keys will identify Leeds canal death man
- Published
Police have released images of a watch and keys found on an unidentified man whose body was pulled from a canal in Leeds.
Detectives hope the pictures will help them identify the man, who was recovered from the water in Bramley Fall Woods on Sunday.
Police said he was elderly, white and bald with stubble on his face.
He was found wearing a beige zipped jacket, green and brown checked shirt, beige scarf and brown leather gloves.
In his possession the man had a 30-year-old A-Z map book and a set of keys with a Spanish keyring, advertising 1990s cigarette brand Terrano.
He was also wearing a gold metal Eterna Matic 1000 wristwatch.
Police were called to the canal just after 09:00 GMT after a member of the public reported seeing a body in the water.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. West Yorkshire Police said it was treating his death as unexplained and conducting "extensive enquiries" to establish who he was and how he died.
Det Sgt Andrew Greatorex said: "As you can see in the pictures, this man had a set of keys with a 'Terrano Filter' keyring and an Eterna Matic 1000 watch.
"We are hoping that someone may recognise these items and be able to help us in our enquiries to identify this man."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.