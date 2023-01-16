Leeds: Woman and child pedestrians killed in Scott Hall Road car crash
A woman and child have died after being hit by a car which crashed on a main road in Leeds, police have confirmed.
The Audi TT's driver suffered serious injuries in the crash on Scott Hall Road and was taken to hospital, where he was under arrest, officers said.
Det Insp Paul Conroy, of West Yorkshire Police, said the "absolutely tragic incident" happened at about 08:30 GMT.
Police said the road, a major route in Leeds, remained closed as inquiries continued at the scene.
Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.
The force said it was believed the victims were both pedestrians who were hit by the car before it crashed into the wall of the Vertu Jaguar vehicle dealership.
Both were pronounced dead a short time later.
Det Insp Conroy said: "We are working to support the family of the woman and child involved.
"We have already spoken to a number of witnesses but are keen to speak to anyone else who has witnessed the collision itself or the events leading up to it.
"We would also ask anyone who was in the area around the time of this collision to check their dashcam footage."
