Injuries after car hits Jaguar dealership in Leeds
A number of people have been taken to hospital after a car left the road and crashed into a vehicle dealership in Leeds, police said.
Scott Hall Road has been closed following the incident which took place at about 08:30 GMT on Monday, West Yorkshire Police said.
The vehicle, an Audi TT, hit the wall of the Vertu Jaguar dealership, leaving people injured.
Motorists have been asked to avoid the area while emergency services work.
