Wakefield volunteers sought to plant two new woodlands
- Published
Adults and children in Wakefield are being asked to help plant up to 50,000 trees to create two new woods.
Wakefield Council is planting a mix of broadleaved and coniferous native trees in Gawthorpe in Ossett and Snapethorpe in Lupset.
The local authority is looking for volunteers over 12 days in January and February during the five-week planting scheme.
The sessions will run for two hours, with people asked to register online.
Wakefield Council said creating new woodlands is part of its aim to make the local authority's operation carbon neutral by 2030 and help the district achieve "net zero" by 2038.
The public planting days in Snapethorpe run between 25 January to 12 February.
Volunteers at the smaller Gawthorpe site will help on 22, 25 and 26 February.
Councillor Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council's cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: "Planting thousands of trees is a big task and everyone is welcome to join us - individuals, families, schools, community groups and businesses.
"Every tree we plant will capture a tonne of carbon, help prevent flooding, provide habitat for wildlife and will provide green havens for future generations to enjoy."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.