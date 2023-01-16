Huddersfield stabbing: Police launch murder inquiry
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Huddersfield, police said.
Officers were called to Springdale Avenue shortly after 23:15 GMT on Saturday to reports of a stabbing.
The man, aged 33, was taken to hospital in a critical condition but later died from his injuries, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said.
A scene guard remains in place while inquiries into the incident continue, the force added.
Det Ch Insp Damian Roebuck, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry team, said: "We recognise this incident will cause concern in the community, [and we] have stepped up patrols in the area to provide reassurance.
"I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the Thornton Lodge or Lockwood area on Saturday night and may have seen something suspicious to come forward.
"Officers are also looking for any CCTV or dash cam people might have to help in the investigation."
