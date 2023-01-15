Body in Leeds canal found with 30-year-old A-Z in pocket
The body of an "elderly" man who had a "single key and a 30-year-old map book" in his pockets has been recovered from a canal, police have said.
West Yorkshire Police said a member of the public reported seeing a body in the water near Bramley Fall Park in Leeds at about 09:05 GMT.
The force said the man's death was being treated as unexplained.
Det Ch Insp James Entwistle said officers were working to establish the "circumstances of the man's death".
The force said the unidentified man was an "elderly white male" with a "bald head with white hair on both sides" and stubble on his face.
It said he was found wearing a beige zip-up jacket, khaki scarf and a blue jumper with a red and green diamond design.
He was also wearing a gold metal wristwatch, brown belt, beige trousers, brown leather gloves, green socks and a green and brown checked shirt.
Appealing for witnesses, Det Ch Insp Entwistle said officers "would like to speak to anyone who was in Bradley Fall Wood Park area this morning or overnight and who may have seen this male".
"We would also like to speak to anyone who recognises the description of this man to come forward and provide assistance," he added.
