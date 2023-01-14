West Yorkshire Mayor supports parking charge plan for Leeds parks
Plans to introduce parking fees at some green spaces in West Yorkshire have been backed by the region's mayor.
Leeds City Council intends to implement charges at sites including Middleton Park, Golden Acre Park, Otley Chevin, Roundhay Park, Temple Newsam and Kirkstall Abbey over the coming year.
West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin said it would be "good for the environment" as people may reconsider driving.
The Labour-led council hopes the plan will help with a £15m budget gap.
Parking fees would be introduced at 30 parks under the plans, with visitors being asked to pay using a mobile phone app.
The council said any money raised would help fund maintenance of the car parks themselves.
'Fresh air tax'
The Labour mayor said she supported the plans and said it was fair to expect that "if you want to park, you pay a small amount for that parking".
"Anything that helps make people think twice about using their car, it's good for the environment, it's good for air, it's good for the climate crisis," she said.
Councillor Stewart Golton, the leader of the Liberal Democrat group on the council, said the proposals amounted to a "fresh air tax".
"Every community really appreciates their parks and this proposal has caused a lot of anger," he said.
"We should not be putting anybody off using [parks] through not being able to afford them."
The council will make a decision on the plans when they set the budget for the next financial year.
