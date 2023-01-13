Pontefract care worker who abused vulnerable man jailed
- Published
A care worker who sexually abused a vulnerable man who he was supposed to be looking after has been jailed.
Damon Suthers, of Upton, Pontefract, repeatedly carried out sex acts on the victim over a three-week period in 2019, West Yorkshire Police said.
He was arrested after the man, who has learning disabilities, told his family.
Suthers, 32, was convicted in November of being a care worker who had engaged in sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder.
He was jailed for 18 months at Leeds Crown Court on Friday.
'Traumatic impact'
Following his arrest, police said Suthers had denied the offences and accused the victim of making it up.
Det Insp Vikki Daniel-Thomas, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: "Suthers abused his position of trust to exploit this vulnerable victim who he was supposed to be caring for.
"His actions have had a lasting traumatic impact on the victim, and we hope it will help him and his family to know that Suthers has now been held to account and sent to prison.
"Offences such at this are always treated seriously and fully investigated by specialist safeguarding officers, who will do everything they can to support victims throughout the investigation and the court process.
"We hope the successful outcome of this case will show our continued commitment to protecting vulnerable victims from harm and bringing those who offend against them to justice."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.