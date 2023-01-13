Bradford police worker charged with perjury over speeding offence
- Published
A West Yorkshire Police worker has been charged with perjury in connection to an off-duty speeding offence.
Detention Officer Sharjeel Jelani, 34, is accused of one count of perjury in relation to information provided to Bradford and Keighley Magistrates Court in June 2022 about the offence.
He is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday.
A force spokesperson said Mr Jelani, who is based in Bradford, had been suspended from duty.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.