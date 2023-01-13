Bradford 2025: Science and Media Museum to close for £6m revamp
The National Science and Media Museum is to close for a year for a £6m transformation ahead of Bradford's year as UK City of Culture in 2025.
Two floors of the museum will be remodelled, creating two new galleries on the themes of photography, film, TV, animation and video games.
The main entrance will also be improved and a new lift installed.
The Sound and Vision Project was given funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Bradford Council.
The museum will close from June this year until summer 2024 to allow the renovations to be made, but community groups and schools will be invited to take part in outreach projects to stay in touch and track its progress.
The existing displays on levels three and five of the museum will gradually be removed from the beginning of February, a spokeswoman for the museum said.
Wonderlab, the Kodak Gallery, Games Lounge and temporary exhibition space will remain open until the summer, with a dynamic public programme culminating in Bradford Science Festival from 24 May to 4 June.
Museum Director Jo Quinton-Tulloch said: "This major investment in the museum will radically transform our visitor offer both in terms of content and accessibility.
"In the new galleries, visitors will be able to find stories that resonate with them, showing how all areas of our collections - from photography to gaming - are embedded in every aspect of our lives, and inspiring the next generation of creatives, inventors and scientists.
"During the period of museum closure, we look forward to welcoming cinema visitors and working with local residents to curate the new galleries."
Anne Jenkins, Executive Director of Business Delivery at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, added: "We are delighted to be supporting the National Science and Media Museum to develop their ambitious plans to transform their site and make this national and local treasure one of the star attractions for City of Culture 2025.
"In addition, the museum's commitment to community engagement and skills development ensures that the Sound and Vision Project will have a lasting and meaningful impact."
