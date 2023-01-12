Leeds city centre roadworks causing real problems, says Arriva
A bus operator has said major roadworks in Leeds city centre are causing "real problems" for services, as passengers complain of regular delays.
Bus users say several Arriva routes are getting stuck in congestion during works to pedestrianise City Square.
The West Yorkshire mayor said "ghost buses", meaning services which unexpectedly disappear from the schedule, were also a major issue.
The council said it "thanked people for their patience" during the work.
It is part of a package aimed at reducing the amount of traffic in the city centre, and encouraging people to walk or cycle.
Final resurfacing work is planned to take place by early summer, according to the council.
Rachel, from Cleckheaton, who uses the 254 service, said: "This morning I was waiting for the bus at half-past eight and it never came.
"I had to get a £25 taxi in, which is quite a lot, and the roadworks obviously don't help."
Jess, who is also from Cleckheaton and uses the 254 and 255, said: "It's very difficult getting into town on a morning, you never know whether you're going to get in on time or not.
"There's times I've got on the 255 and it has gone on a different route, leaving me on the other side of Leeds."
Leeds City Council had warned that bus routes would be affected by the new layout.
The Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, told BBC Radio Leeds: "There's two sides to this - one is obviously the disruption with the reconfiguration of City Square, but in parallel with that we've also got bus companies that are not delivering reliable bus timetables.
"They also need to work harder to get drivers so we don't see ghost buses that they say are coming - and then disappear off the schedule."
An Arriva spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, the roadworks continue to cause real problems for our services and - as they are not consistent, in terms of exactly what work is happening where and how long, we cannot adapt our timetables to try and mitigate delays and issues on route."
In a statement, Leeds City Council said: "Unfortunately, there is always the risk of delays that can be caused by unplanned utility emergency works, such as gas and water, adverse weather conditions or traffic incidents outside of our control, which have also contributed to unavoidable additional pressure on our roads in recent weeks.
"We thank people for their patience and encourage everyone to plan their journeys in advance, either by allowing extra time or using alternative methods of travel."
