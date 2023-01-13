Knife Angel sculpture to visit City Park in Bradford
- Published
A statue made from 100,000 knives is to be placed in a Bradford park in Spring as part of a push to end knife crime.
Standing 27ft (8m) high, the Knife Angel is made from about 100,000 bladed weapons collected through knife amnesty bins from 43 police forces.
It features messages from families of the victims of knife crime engraved on its wings.
Since 2017 the sculpture has toured the country with the aim of reminding people of the dangers of knife crime.
The Bradford Youth Justice Service said the statue would be placed in City Park in April for an as yet unknown period of time, according to the Local Democracy reporting Service.
A spokesperson for the service said: "Bradford Youth Justice Service are proud to announce that The Knife Angel is coming to Bradford City Park in April.
"This huge sculpture made entirely from (blunted) knives asks 'Why?' about knife crime and promotes positive action."
In a statement the British Ironworks Centre, which took two years to create the sculpture said it represented the nation's "intolerance and rejection of violence".
The centre said communities had "embraced the Angel and all it stands for with a multitude of towns and cities stepping up to join the list of hosting locations and arranging education workshops, conferences and activities".
