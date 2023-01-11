M1 and A1M closures: Motorway closed as two incidents cause delays

The crashed carCrown Copyright/National Highways
An overturned car has caused congestion and delays on the A1(M), National Highways said

Motorists are being warned to expect long delays on the M1 and A1(M) in Yorkshire due to two ongoing incidents.

The M1 is closed in both directions between junctions 36 and 37 near Barnsley because of a "police-led incident", National Highways said.

Meanwhile two lanes on the A1(M) southbound have been closed between junction 44 for Leeds and 43 for the M1 after a two-car crash.

Drivers are being told to allow extra time for their journeys.

The incident on the M1 has happened between the junctions, with highways traffic officers "assisting road users caught within the closure", the government agency said.

It is unclear how long the road will be closed for.

The incident on the A1(M) involves two vehicles, one of which has partially overturned, resulting in the central reservation being damaged, pictures show.

There is congestion on the approach to the incident, stretching back 7.5 miles (12km), it added.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics