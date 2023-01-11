M1 and A1M closures: Motorway closed as two incidents cause delays
Motorists are being warned to expect long delays on the M1 and A1(M) in Yorkshire due to two ongoing incidents.
The M1 is closed in both directions between junctions 36 and 37 near Barnsley because of a "police-led incident", National Highways said.
Meanwhile two lanes on the A1(M) southbound have been closed between junction 44 for Leeds and 43 for the M1 after a two-car crash.
Drivers are being told to allow extra time for their journeys.
The incident on the M1 has happened between the junctions, with highways traffic officers "assisting road users caught within the closure", the government agency said.
It is unclear how long the road will be closed for.
The incident on the A1(M) involves two vehicles, one of which has partially overturned, resulting in the central reservation being damaged, pictures show.
There is congestion on the approach to the incident, stretching back 7.5 miles (12km), it added.
NEW INCIDENT#A1M southbound between J44 #A64 #Leeds and J43 #M1— National Highways: Yorkshire (@HighwaysYORKS) January 11, 2023
2 lanes (of 4) closed due to a 2 car collision and barrier damage.
Currently causing a delay of 60 mins and congestion for 7.5 miles pic.twitter.com/vBjAobxukJ
