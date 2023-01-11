Halton Moor: Eleven appear in court over violent disorder
Eleven people have appeared in court in connection with two nights of violent disorder in Leeds.
Police officers and vehicles were attacked when trouble flared in the Halton Moor area on 7 and 8 November 2020, Leeds Magistrates' Court heard.
The defendants, aged between 14 and 50, are charged with offences including violent disorder, burglary and arson.
Nine were bailed to Leeds Crown Court on 8 February while two will appear at Leeds Youth Court on 22 February.
A further 15 people charged in connection with the incident, which happened in the area around Kendal Road and Rathmell Road, are due in court on Thursday.
