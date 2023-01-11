Ball strike risk assessment urged over Bradford storage site
A risk assessment has been urged over fears people working at a proposed storage facility could be hit by stray footballs.
Plans were put forward by Ignatius Staunton last year to build the facility on land next to Bradford Academy's playing fields.
The area is classed as playing field land although it has not been used for this purpose for some time.
But Sport England said ball strikes had the potential to constitute a nuisance.
The sporting organisation's concerns include the risk of errant volleys which it said could lead to footballs landing in the new storage site and causing "damage to both people and property".
Sport England said: "Such ball strikes have the potential to constitute a nuisance under the Environmental Health legislation.
"The applicant will therefore need to undertake a ball strike risk assessment to gauge if ball strike is likely.
"It might be that ball strike is not an issue, however without undertaking a risk assessment this issue is currently unknown."
A decision on the application is expected later this month.
