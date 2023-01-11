Knife-wielding robber jailed over string of Leeds raids
A knife-wielding robber who carried out six armed raids in four days has been jailed for six years.
Joshua Felton, 24, targeted four shops in Leeds between 30 October and 2 November, threatening staff with a kitchen knife on a number of occasions.
Police said it had been a "frightening ordeal" for those involved.
Felton, of Gipton Gate West, Harehills, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday having pleaded guilty to robbery and theft.
West Yorkshire Police said the first robbery took place at Tesco Express in Selby Road, Halton, when Felton pulled out a knife as a member of staff tried to stop him stealing a box of chocolates.
The following day he targeted the B&M store, in Stile Hill Way, Colton, and a Matalan store in Halton
He returned to the same Matalan shop on 1 and 2 November - on both occasions threatening staff with a knife.
He also brandished the blade while stealing items from Asda in Harehills Lane.
Det Ch Insp James Entwistle, of West Yorkshire Police said: "We hope that the staff members, businesses, and the local community who have suffered as a result of Felton's repeated offending feel reassured that he will now have a lengthy spell in prison to consider his actions.
"This was a frightening ordeal for those involved and we hope this sentence serves as a warning to others of how seriously police and the courts view offences of this nature."
Felton was jailed after pleading guilty to six offences of robbery and one of theft from a shop last month.
