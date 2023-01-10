Yorkshire Ambulance Service strike to cause significant disruption
A fresh round of strikes by ambulance staff could create "significant disruption", health bosses say.
Almost 1,500 GMB members from Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) will take part in industrial action on Wednesday in a dispute over pay and conditions.
Nick Smith, director of operations at YAS, said plans were in place to "mitigate the risks" but asked people to use the 999 number responsibly.
The GMB walkout will last for 24 hours from midnight.
Mr Smith said he expected Wednesday's action to have a greater impact than a previous strike on 21 December, as it involves all ambulance employees - not just 999 response crews.
However, he said people with life-threatening and serious conditions would still be able to get an ambulance.
"We will be there as we always are for those patients in those conditions," he said.
He added that people with less serious illnesses should look to alternatives such as the 111 service or their GPs and pharmacists.
Rachel Harrison, GMB National Secretary, said the industrial action was in response to the "NHS's crushing recruitment and retention crisis" and the government's 4% pay offer which was a "massive real terms pay cut".
"GMB cancelled a planned strike over the Christmas period to say thank you to the public for their incredible support," she said.
"It also allowed time for the Government to talk to us about pay, but Ministers have dithered and postured, wasting valuable time.
She added: "The public expects the Government to treat this dispute seriously - it's time they got on with it."
Industrial action is also being taken on Wednesday by members of Unison.
The Department of Health has been contacted for a comment.
