Headingley stabbing: Man jailed for life for murdering estranged wife
- Published
A man has been jailed for life for murdering his estranged wife in Leeds.
Harleen Kaur Satpreet Gandhi, 32, was found seriously injured at a property in Victoria Road, Headingley, on 5 September 2022.
Satpreet Singh Gandhi, 37, killed his estranged wife with a single stab wound to the chest using a kitchen knife he bought at an Asda just days before.
He pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to a minimum term of 23 years and four months at Leeds Crown Court.
The court heard how Gandhi, of Kirkstall Road, Burley, had become jealous and on 5 September 2022 he took a taxi to his estranged wife's flat.
He accused her of cheating on him and became angry over their child being kept from him by her parents in India, before he attacked her with the knife.
Mrs Gandhi died on the doorstep of her flat just after 18:00 BST.
In the days before the attack, Gandhi had loitered outside the flat on four occasions and police officers later found a letter at his address that said: "This is my revenge for the humiliation and disrespect."
The couple came to the UK as students in March 2021 but separated approximately six months before the murder.
Gandhi became jealous of his wife's social life and she ended the relationship, according to a spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service.
Mrs Gandhi's family decided that their two children should live with them in India rather than return to be with him in the UK.
'Premeditated and horrific'
Gandhi later sent a message to a family WhatsApp group that said "I have to take this step," adding: "This cheating and insult was hitting me like hell. The anger was uncontrollable now."
He was arrested at his home following the stabbing.
A statement from Mrs Gandhi's family said it had been a "terrible time for the family".
Senior Crown prosecutor Emma Covington said the murder was "premeditated and horrific".
"He has deprived two young children of their parents in the most traumatic way possible," she said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.