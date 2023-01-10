Bradford Council's chief executive to retire after eight years in role
Bradford Council's chief executive has announced she is to retire.
Kersten England, who joined the local authority in 2015 and will step down in June, said she would "never stop being a champion and advocate for Bradford".
In an email to colleagues, she highlighted UK City of Culture 2025, devolution and healthcare improvements as key achievements during her tenure.
Ms England has held the role for eight years and has worked in local government for 33 in total.
She said: "It's been a privilege to work with so many brilliant people in the district who are so dedicated to its success.
"I want to hand the baton over to the next chief executive to give them a great start."
She mentioned upcoming priorities as the local elections in May, preparations for the city's year of culture, setting the authority's latest budget and launching a trust being set up to run children's services.
The decision to establish a trust followed a review that concluded the council "lacked the capacity and capability to improve [children's] services at pace on its own".
In her email announcing her departure, she said "delivering sustained improvement in children's social care has been tough", but the trust would "provide a strong basis for our dedicated team to continue to improve services".
She said: "Though I will step away in June I will never stop being a champion and advocate for Bradford district, not least because I've made my home here for over 30 years."
Councillor Susan Hinchcliffe, Bradford Council leader, said: "Her personal energy, drive and belief in our place have been tremendous but after eight years in post, I know she would now like to retire to explore other interests.
"Even though she is retiring, as a local resident, she will continue to take a keen interest in the progress of the district and will enjoy the City of Culture celebrations in 2025 which she has played such a big part in securing for us."
