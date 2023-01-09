Trapped horse rescued by fire crews from Mirfield sinkhole
- Published
A horse that became trapped underground after falling into a sinkhole has been rescued by fire crews.
Prince was walking in a field at Calder Farm Equestrian in Mirfield, near Huddersfield, on Saturday when he disappeared.
The 27-year-old horse was discovered wedged in the hole and firefighters were called to extricate him.
Prince's owner, Helen Tempest, said the fire crews were "absolutely amazing" and the horse had made a good recovery.
Firefighters worked with a vet to put a head collar on Prince, covered his eyes and put cotton wool in his ears to help keep him calm.
He was sedated and an excavator was used to dig an escape channel from the hole.
Ms Tempest, who lives in nearby Wyke, said: "Because of his age we just ride him once a week, he is so calm and has never got in trouble before."
She said she could "not believe it" when he got stuck in the hole and added: "I had no idea what to do and the crew came and took control, worked quickly and efficiently and were so good with Prince."
Damian Cameron, technical officer at the fire service, said sinkholes can open up for several reasons, including running water and disused mines.
"We've had similar incidents in the past where cows have got stuck in sink holes and we do have the option of putting slings around them and lifting them out.
"However, we felt this could be dangerous for Prince and so we opted to dig him out instead," he said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.