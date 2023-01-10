Bradford: Mayor to launch early years walk to school scheme
- Published
A scheme to encourage children as young as two years old to walk to school is to be launched in West Yorkshire.
The early years walking programme will be launched by West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin at an assembly at Lapage Primary School and Nursery in Bradford.
The £55,000 programme aims to encourage families at 30 nurseries and schools to walk to and from school.
Organisers said they want families to commit to "healthy travel and positive habits which could last a lifetime".
Ms Brabin said: "We know that small changes to our travel - like ditching the car to walk to nursery - can have a positive impact on our health and wellbeing.
"Walking can help save money, tackle congestion and address the climate emergency."
Ms Brabin will be joined by representatives from the walking charity Living Streets and children and teachers taking part in the programme from the school.
Miss Bhambra, Assistant Headteacher, Lapage Primate School, said the walking challenge would empower children "to make healthy choices and do their bit to look after their local environment."
The school is one of the first places to benefit from the scheme, with over 50 children taking part in a special assembly to celebrate the launch.
Official said West Yorkshire was one of the first regions in the UK to launch a dedicated early years walking programme.
