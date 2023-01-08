Leeds City Square: Latest phase of scheme to ban through-traffic

Motorists have been advised to plan ahead when travelling into Leeds city centre to avoid becoming caught in congestion because of major changes to road layouts

Work is due to begin on the next phase of a scheme to transform part of Leeds city centre into a more "people-first environment".

City Square is due to be permanently closed to traffic in February.

From Sunday major changes to roads in the city centre are to be put in place, with one-way streets King Street and Thirsk Row, becoming two-way.

Motorists are being urged to plan their route in advance and allow extra time for their journeys.

King Street and Thirsk Row becoming two-way was a "major change in the city centre" officials said

The works, alongside other schemes, are part of a package aimed at reducing the amount of traffic in the city centre, and encouraging people to walk or cycle more.

In a statement Leeds City Council said this phase would facilitate works to the area in front of the Queens Hotel, with access to Wellington Street ending.

Preparations for the altered road layout began in November 2021 with the removal, alteration and replacement of existing road markings, traffic islands, signage, and signals.

Councillor Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate, said removing through-traffic from City Square had been a long-held ambition

Councillor Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council's executive member for infrastructure and climate, said: "I know no one likes road works and that they cause disruption, but they are necessary to improve our road network and keep Leeds moving.

"We have done work to try and minimise the disruption these works will have, but no matter the amount of planning there will be some congestion."

Councillor Hayden said anyone planning to travel to the city centre during the works to use alternative methods of transport "such as the Park and Ride service, buses, cycling or walking".

