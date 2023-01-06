Man arrested over fire at Huddersfield primary school
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with a fire at a primary school on New Year's Day.
Four sheds and the school roof at Rowley Lane Junior and Infants in Lepton, Huddersfield, were damaged in the blaze.
West Yorkshire Police said a 58-year-old man was arrested over the incident on Thursday and has since been released on police bail.
The force has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
The fire happened between 15:30 and 16:00 GMT and a police spokesperson said that although nobody was believed to have been hurt in the incident "clearly any fire has the potential to have very serious consequences".
